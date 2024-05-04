Stokes Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $406,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,356,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,078,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average of $81.37. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

