Moreno Evelyn V Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,818,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,450,359. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.