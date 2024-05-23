Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells 52,741 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Director Lenard Boggio sold 52,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.62, for a total value of C$401,886.42.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cormark lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

