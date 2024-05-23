Moreno Evelyn V Has $379,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE ING traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $17.74. 777,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,303. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.06%.

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

