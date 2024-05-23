Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,498 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 342,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,426,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.86. 207,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.13. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

