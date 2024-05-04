American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Shares Up 1.5%

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.94. 9,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 12,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.22.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $229.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,491,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after purchasing an additional 60,003 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period.

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

