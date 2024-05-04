Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (RYAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Ryan Specialty has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryan Specialty to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of RYAN traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.50. 2,143,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

