Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,446,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,138. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.36. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares in the company, valued at $619,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,806 shares of company stock worth $1,339,565 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

