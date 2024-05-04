NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.
NCS Multistage Stock Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44.
