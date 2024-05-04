NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Issues Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

NCS Multistage Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. NCS Multistage has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

