Pason Systems Inc. (PSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Pason Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

PSI traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 24.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pason Systems will post 1.2858226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Russell Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.30, for a total value of C$107,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Articles

