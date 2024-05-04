HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.

HBT Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 30,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $35,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 3,632 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 555,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,706.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,920 shares of company stock worth $130,240. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBT Financial

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.