William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

CODI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 210,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.53 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $566.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,991,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 81.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $435,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 349,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

