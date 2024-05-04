Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 955.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in AON by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $279.97. 1,750,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,371. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.59. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

