LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. LivaNova also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS.

LivaNova Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 891,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,875. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.51. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

