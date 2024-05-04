Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26. 1,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 7,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.
Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Roots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.
