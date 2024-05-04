Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Trading Down 0.5%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.36. 7,660 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,781,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Yellow Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $429.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yellow

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yellow stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Free Report) by 1,174,121.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,626 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 1.60% of Yellow worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

