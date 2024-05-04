Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,414,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329,141 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $19,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 35.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 139.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.26. 21,807,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,906,690. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

