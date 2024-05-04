AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 163 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,189.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of REGN traded up $19.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $957.00. 547,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $943.75 and its 200-day moving average is $896.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $9,664,476. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

