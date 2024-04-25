Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £99,991.20 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £99,991.20 ($123,506.92).
Ocado Group Trading Down 3.5 %
Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 364.60 ($4.50) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.56). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.44.
Ocado Group Company Profile
