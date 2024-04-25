Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £99,991.20 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2024

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Free Report) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £99,991.20 ($123,506.92).

Ocado Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 364.60 ($4.50) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 335.20 ($4.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,017 ($12.56). The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.71. The stock has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.44.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

