Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,285,000 after acquiring an additional 47,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,620 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 842,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 128,643 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,192,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diodes

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $72.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.