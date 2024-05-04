Swiss National Bank Sells 27,100 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Travelers Companies worth $136,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 486,098 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after acquiring an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 940.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after buying an additional 321,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 229,071 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,057,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TRV stock opened at $213.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.96 and a 200-day moving average of $199.82.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

