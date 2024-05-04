Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 335,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 160,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $70.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

