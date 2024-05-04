North American Construction Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0726 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

