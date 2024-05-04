Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Mizuho

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $35.17. 2,460,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,562. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.