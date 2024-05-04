Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,334,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235,141 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $97,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WGO opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

