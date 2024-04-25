WisdomTree (WT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WisdomTree stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on WT. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg bought 303,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

