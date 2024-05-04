Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $46.56 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,065 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Wintrust Financial worth $46,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $100.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

