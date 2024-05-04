Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Releases Earnings Results

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Star Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SGU opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Star Group has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49.

Star Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides home heating oil and propane products and services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers gasoline and diesel fuel; and installs, maintain, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2023, the company served approximately 402,200 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 52,400 customers on a delivery only basis.

