Moonbeam Market Cap Reaches $261.44 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $261.44 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00056376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,140,848 coins and its circulating supply is 859,413,716 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

