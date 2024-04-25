Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 116,078 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) by 1,215.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,078 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of TWO worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in TWO by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in TWO by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 251,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 79,705 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in TWO by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 227,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 171,075 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TWO in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TWO alerts:

TWO Stock Performance

TWOA opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. two has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.