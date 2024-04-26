A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

AMKBY opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $10.60.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMKBY

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.