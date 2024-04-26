Acrow Limited (ACF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Acrow Limited (ASX:ACF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Acrow’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59.

In other news, insider Steven Boland acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$90,640.00 ($58,477.42). Company insiders own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Acrow Limited provides smart integrated construction systems across formwork, industrial services, and commercial scaffolding in Australia. It offers falsework and shoring systems; formwork systems; scaffolding systems; specialized construction systems, such as Acrow screens, jacking systems, and universal soldier systems; and hardware and consumables, which includes props, timber and ply, containment, and scaffold accessories.

