Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 485 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after buying an additional 173,813 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $902.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $955.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $802.24. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

