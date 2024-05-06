Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 272,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 134,306 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,257,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 307,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEF traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $92.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,229. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

