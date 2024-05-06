Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.19. 357,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,014. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

