ATB Capital Increases NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.25.

Shares of NFI stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 245,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,006. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$8.35 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.21. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. In other news, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total value of C$78,798.72. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Insiders acquired 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

