The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.78. 3,756,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,918,486. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

