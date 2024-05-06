EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,131 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,077 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.66. 1,762,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,015. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day moving average of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

