SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. SJW Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SJW Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of SJW opened at $54.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

