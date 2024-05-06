Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.18. 441,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,924. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.