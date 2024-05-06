ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after buying an additional 460,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,781,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.51. 4,409,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,072,675. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

