Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$25.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.60.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE:AGI opened at C$20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.80 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.91.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Insider Transactions at Alamos Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.