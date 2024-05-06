Summit Trail Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ASML traded up $15.29 on Monday, hitting $916.92. 641,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,056.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $951.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $817.16.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

