Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,515 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 14.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

InterDigital Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $105.30. 559,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $66,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

