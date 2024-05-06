Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,928. The company has a market cap of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

