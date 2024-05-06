Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $143.29 million and $2.88 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002252 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 143,253,496 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.