Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.230-6.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.66. 289,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,557. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. Otter Tail has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

