Mission NewEnergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) vs. LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mission NewEnergy (OTCMKTS:MNELF) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mission NewEnergy and LanzaTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission NewEnergy N/A N/A N/A LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mission NewEnergy and LanzaTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mission NewEnergy 0 0 0 0 N/A LanzaTech Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

LanzaTech Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.70%. Given LanzaTech Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than Mission NewEnergy.

This table compares Mission NewEnergy and LanzaTech Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission NewEnergy $120,000.00 2.35 $10,000.00 N/A N/A LanzaTech Global $62.63 million 8.95 -$134.10 million ($0.94) -3.03

Mission NewEnergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LanzaTech Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of LanzaTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LanzaTech Global beats Mission NewEnergy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission NewEnergy

Mission NewEnergy Limited does not have significant operations. Previous, the company, through its interest in Felda Green Energy Sdn Bhd, engaged in the biodiesel refinery business in Malaysia. Mission NewEnergy Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

