Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $184.33

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NYSE ELF opened at $175.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,081 shares of company stock worth $30,457,064. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after acquiring an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 198,235 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

