PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PACS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of PACS Group stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. PACS Group has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $33,749,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

